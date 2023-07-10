Mohlala said no arrests had been made.
He urged motorists to use Schoemanskloof as an alternative road.
On Sunday morning the N3 toll route was forced to close after six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass by unknown assailants.
The drivers managed to escape unhurt.
Speaking at the scene of the incident, police minister Bheki Cele said he had been informed one truck in the queue at the N3 concession plaza had come under attack by occupants of a white vehicle who had forced the truck to stop, opened fire on it and then burnt it.
He said the other five trucks that were also burned were side casualties, and more damage would have been done had it not been for fast intervention by security patrols who fended off the attackers.
Five trucks torched in Mpumalanga hours after six were set alight on N3
Image: Tabloidnewspapers; The Ladysmith Herald
Just hours after six trucks were set alight on the N3 in what has been described as "a co-ordinated attack on the road freight sector", another five were torched under similar circumstances in Mpumalanga.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala confirmed the incident on Monday morning.
"Five trucks were set alight yesterday [Sunday] evening at Waterval Boven. We don't know the motive for the incident.
"The information at our disposal is that two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux bakkie and a sedan, stopped the trucks just before the Waterval Boven tunnel and set them alight without telling the drivers the motive."
The drivers were instructed to take their personal belongings and vacate the trucks, according to police.
