‘Economic sabotage’ — Ramaphosa slams truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has assigned a team to investigate the truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal.
Over the weekend six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass. The arson attack caused the closure of the N3 toll route. The attackers fled the scene.
The drivers managed to escape unhurt.
Speaking during an engagement session with the media on the sidelines of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, Ramaphosa said the attacks were “economic sabotage”.
“I am concerned about these activities which have a negative impact on our economy. It is almost like economic sabotage because burning six trucks on the main artery of our country is concerning in terms of the economy,” said Ramaphosa.
“The intelligence agencies are going give me a report and police will take steps to make sure we forestall whatever follow-up activity those behind this may be planning and go after them.
“It is not acceptable that trucks and facilities that are enhancing our economy are attacked. They should never be attacked.”
Police minister Bheki Cele condemned the torching of trucks.
Cele said more damage would have been done had it not been for fast intervention by security patrols who fended off the attackers.
“We understand part of it is about internal conflict within an organisation called the ACD [driver group] where you have some who are more moderate at odds with others who are radicals,” he said.
“Drivers in South Africa have problems with foreign truck drivers.”
Cele said he had been informed police in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal were on the trail of the attackers and arrests were imminent.
