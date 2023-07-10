×

Beauty queens’ ball raises funds to restore Malabar creche

10 July 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay beauty queens put their best feet forward at a charity ball at the weekend to raise funds to rebuild a creche in Malabar Extension 6.

The glitz and glam at The Vue in Seaview was only outdone by the R30,000 worth of sponsored prizes auctioned on Saturday night...

