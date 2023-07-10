Armed thugs run amok as car shortage grounds police
Cele’s point that almost 27% of police vehicles in Eastern Cape are out of commission is driven home by disturbing incident in Markman
For three hours, security operatives in Markman waited for Gqeberha police to respond as they tracked robbery suspects, only to be told that the Swartkops police station had no vehicles available.
On the other side of the city, uniformed officers from the Humewood police station also struggle to perform their duties as vehicles stand idle at workshops, with repairs taking up to a year to complete...
