Police arrest four, confiscate firearms and ammunition
Gqeberha police arrested four people, confiscated seven firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition over the last week.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the zero tolerance approach by the SAPS in Nelson Mandela Bay had made significant strides in eradicating illegal firearms. ..
