News

Police arrest four, confiscate firearms and ammunition

09 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Gqeberha police arrested four people, confiscated seven firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition over the last week. 

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the zero tolerance approach by the SAPS in  Nelson Mandela Bay had made significant strides in eradicating illegal firearms. ..

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
