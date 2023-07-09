Homeowners traumatised after break-ins at two Gqeberha houses
At least two house robberies in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend have left three people traumatised.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said in the first incident on Friday, the owner of a smallholding in Draaifontein Road, Murray Park, was outside with his dogs when two suspects approached him from the side of the house and another three suspects approached from the back gate. ..
