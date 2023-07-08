×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

No daytime load-shedding on Saturday and Sunday: Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 08 July 2023
Eskom says recovery in generation capacity is responsible for the suspension of daytime load-shedding this weekend. Stock photo.
Eskom says recovery in generation capacity is responsible for the suspension of daytime load-shedding this weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Daytime load-shedding has been suspended for the weekend, Eskom said on Twitter.

“Due to some recovery in the generation capacity, load-shedding will be suspended from noon to 4pm.

“Thereafter load-shedding will resume, with stage 3 load-shedding implemented from 4pm until midnight and then suspended from midnight until 4pm on Sunday.

“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur,” the utility said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...

Latest