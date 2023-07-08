Daytime load-shedding has been suspended for the weekend, Eskom said on Twitter.
“Due to some recovery in the generation capacity, load-shedding will be suspended from noon to 4pm.
“Thereafter load-shedding will resume, with stage 3 load-shedding implemented from 4pm until midnight and then suspended from midnight until 4pm on Sunday.
“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur,” the utility said.
TimesLIVE
No daytime load-shedding on Saturday and Sunday: Eskom
Image: 123RF/teksomolika
