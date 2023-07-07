POLL | Do you feel safer now that Bolt can record conversations you have with a driver?

The feature comes amid reports of bogus drivers allegedly beating and robbing clients.
In February, four men were stripped naked and assaulted in Polokwane, Limpopo, by community members after allegations they were renowned for robbing riders while posing as drivers for the e-hailing service. They were alleged to have used stolen company profiles.
A video showing the four naked men went viral on social media and police launched an investigation.
One of the victims died of his injuries soon after he was admitted to hospital. A second victim died after four days in hospital while a third died after nine days.
Earlier this year, Bolt partnered with the Automobile Association (AA) to provide assistance in medical and security emergencies.
This after law graduate and driver Euston Mnguni was shot dead in an apparent hijacking in Noordwyk, Midrand. Police said he was shot while dropping off criminals masquerading as clients.
Bolt said the AA would provide assistance through the e-hailing platform's app.
“This feature will enable drivers and passengers to connect quickly and easily 24/7 to private armed response teams and private emergency medical rescue if they are involved in any medical or security emergency while on a Bolt ride, at no cost.”
Bolt spokesperson Takura Malaba said the partnership aimed to “prioritise the safety of our driver and passenger community”.
Reporter
Image: 123RF/ammentorp
E-hailing platform Bolt is boosting safety measures for trips with a new audio recording feature.
Bolt said the feature is a solution in situations where riders or drivers may feel unsafe during the trip.
The feature will discourage inappropriate behaviour and assist local authorities in resolving potential disputes, said Bolt.
