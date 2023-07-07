×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor promises to bring changes to ‘forgotten community’

Colchester residents wait to see if renewed promises are met

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 July 2023

With several mayors having come and gone and living conditions remaining the same, the Colchester community was sceptical when it presented another long list of service delivery issues to mayor Gary van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk visited the “forgotten” Nelson Mandela Bay area on Thursday...

