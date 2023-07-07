“A constant battle every day,” is how Lionel de Lange describes being in war-torn Ukraine.
De Lange, co-director of Warriors of Wildlife, is back in Ukraine, this time in Kherson, to help and rescue animals including abandoned animals and domestic pets, strays, a black leopard and a jaguar in the east of Ukraine.
In That Weekend Feeling With Daron Mann this week, the 58-year-old who has visited the war-torn country at least four times since December and arrived for his latest mission, talks about his latest stint in Ukraine.
LISTEN | Wildlife warrior describes life in war-torn Ukraine
Image: SUPPLIED
