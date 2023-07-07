×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Wildlife warrior describes life in war-torn Ukraine

07 July 2023
Lionel de Lange is in Kherson, Ukraine, to assist in the wake of the devastation brought on by the destruction of a dam on the Dnipro River
THE GOOD FIGHT: Lionel de Lange is in Kherson, Ukraine, to assist in the wake of the devastation brought on by the destruction of a dam on the Dnipro River
Image: SUPPLIED

“A constant battle every day,” is how Lionel de Lange describes being in war-torn Ukraine.

De Lange, co-director of Warriors of Wildlife, is back in Ukraine, this time in Kherson, to help and rescue animals including abandoned animals and domestic pets, strays, a black leopard and a jaguar in the east of Ukraine.

In That Weekend Feeling With Daron Mann this week, the 58-year-old who has visited the war-torn country at least four times since December and arrived for his latest mission, talks about his latest stint in Ukraine.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...

Latest