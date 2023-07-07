Is the smallholding robbery gang back in Nelson Mandela Bay?
While having a smoke outside their home on Tuesday night, a Colleen Glen couple were caught off guard and forced back into their house by three armed men who robbed them.
Security operatives in the area are concerned that the robbers might be affiliated to a gang that plagued farms and smallholdings in Nelson Mandela Bay and was linked to a series of home invasions in the Western Cape, a few months ago...
