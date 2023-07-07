×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha law fraternity mourns loss of one of their own

By Brandon Nel - 07 July 2023

A towering figure in Nelson Mandela Bay’s legal fraternity and a survivor of one of SA’s worst river rafting disasters, Pieter Cilliers, died on Friday.

The well-known legal eagle was in his 60s...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...

Latest