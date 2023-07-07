×

Financial motive for doctor’s murder, court told

Ex-wife’s money troubles laid bare, two more suspects arrested

By Brandon Nel - 07 July 2023

Financial difficulties have emerged as the possible motive behind the murder of a popular Zwide doctor, though his ex-wife later claimed to police that “anyone” could have done it because he was notorious for sleeping with his patients’ wives.

The former couple’s eldest son, 22, has since told the police that he only became aware of his mother’s alleged plot to kill his father, Dr Bantu Noqekwa, months before the hit was executed on May 3, whereafter she left the city to stay in his flat in Cape Town...

