Environmental education is bottom line for foundation’s leader
Sherwood man in line for national award as he strives to make a difference,
Despite being shortlisted as a finalist for SAs Forty under 40 awards, the work is far from done for a Sherwood resident who remains focused on fostering an understanding of environmental education for township youth.
Giving Them Wings Foundation chief executive Siya Ntsumpa, 36, is hoping to add another feather in the organisation’s cap but says he is still humbled to have received email confirmation last month that he is among the finalists in the environment and climate sustainability category...
