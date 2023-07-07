Fresh off their performance at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, Conrad Koch and Chester Missing are heading to Gqeberha with their Standard Bank award-winning show, Baggage.
In this laugh-out-loud, feel-good hour of comedic silliness, internationally acclaimed ventriloquist Koch wants to get personal about his baggage.
But his best friend, superstar puppet Chester Missing (who lives in actual baggage), has other plans.
In his usual funny and irreverent way, Chester thinks Conrad’s “problems” are a joke.
In fact, all the voices in Conrad’s head have bad and outrageous advice on everything, from anxiety to climate change, dating, load-shedding and much more.
Meet the hilarious crew, including Hilton the booty-shaking ostrich, Mr Dixon, a retired high schoolteacher we can all relate to, DJ Hoodie — the DJ made out of a hoodie — and even a fashionista lion.
This interactive comedy show is a laugh-out-loud ensemble of one.
Chester Missing is famous in SA for his satirical news TV shows and his viral social media posts, with 100-million views on TikTok alone.
Koch’s theatre shows have received critical acclaim globally and have featured on the likes of Comedy Central, Canada’s Comedy Network, Just for Laughs and more.
Catch the show on Saturday at Southern Sun The Marine at 8pm and again at 9.30pm.
Tickets cost R150 via Quicket.
HeraldLIVE
Chester Missing to shed the baggage in Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED
