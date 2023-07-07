The provincial commissioner of the SA Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has commended the bravery of an off-duty police officer who was involved in a shoot-out with three robbery suspects at a Bushbuckridge petrol station.
Brave off-duty cop in shoot-out with three robbery suspects
The officer entered the shop as the armed suspects were fleeing and confronted them
Reporter
Image: Elvis Ntombela
