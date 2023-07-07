×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bail hearing for woman in baby kidnapping case postponed

07 July 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The Gqeberha woman who allegedly kidnapped an infant will remain in custody until her formal bail application next week.

Amahle Sigam, 20, who allegedly kidnapped a four-day old baby boy, appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where her bail application was postponed to July 13...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...

Latest