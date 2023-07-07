Bail hearing for woman in baby kidnapping case postponed
The Gqeberha woman who allegedly kidnapped an infant will remain in custody until her formal bail application next week.
Amahle Sigam, 20, who allegedly kidnapped a four-day old baby boy, appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where her bail application was postponed to July 13...
