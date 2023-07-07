Accident victim at odds with lawyer over R3.5m RAF payout
Bay attorney reported by client to Legal Practice Council hits back, saying he frequently borrowed funds from her against future payments
An accident victim awarded R3.5m by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) is at loggerheads with the Gqeberha lawyer who represented him, accusing her of duping him, unprofessional conduct and not being transparent.
Luzuko Tokwe had mandated the legal practitioner to lodge a claim against the RAF after surviving a near-fatal car accident which left him severely injured...
