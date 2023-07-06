Speaking to The Sun, McDonald's Indonesia spokesperson Rizki Haryadi said the wedding feast was a hit in Jakarta and could be expanded across the world if successful.
Wedding (m)arches: McDonald’s launches R4k wedding package with burgers and nuggets
Image: www.123rf.com/Mirko Vitali
Fast-food joint McDonald's is making customers' nuptials somewhat stress-free and less expensive with the launch of its wedding special package.
The wedding package includes 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of McNuggets, or 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers. It is available in Indonesia for IDR 3.5m (R4,404).
The wedding menu is accompanied by the slogan: “Make wedding moments unforgettable.”
Speaking to The Sun, McDonald's Indonesia spokesperson Rizki Haryadi said the wedding feast was a hit in Jakarta and could be expanded across the world if successful.
“There are other service options as well, where we can also provide food stalls at an additional cost. The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store, but only for food catering.”
Restaurant proposals and weddings have become a trend in South Africa, with the most viral one taking place at KFC in 2019.
The couple told SowetanLIVE they fell in love in 2010, began lobola negotiations in 2011, married in 2012, but never had their dream wedding or rings that were satisfactory.
Last year, Ebrahim and Tayla Samboe from Worcester, Western Cape, celebrated their wedding with a Big Mac and fries.
“With R0.00 in my bank account, no shoes or suit, the only thing I had was the word of God. I couldn't give my wife the best reception, but I could give her something to eat. You don't need the biggest reception, you don't need the most fashionable suit or dress to get married. All you need is the word of God and then faith it until you make it,” Ebrahim wrote on Facebook.
