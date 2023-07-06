At least a quarter of the SAPS’s visible policing vehicles in the Eastern Cape are inoperable, gathering dust and unable to provide a dire service.
Police minister Bheki Cele said almost 27% of visible policing vehicles in the province were not operational and just less than a fifth of the vehicles used by detectives were also stagnant.
Cele revealed the statistics in reply to written parliamentary questions drafted by DA MP Andrew Whitfield.
KwaZulu-Natal was the province with the highest number of inoperative visible policing vehicles, at 26.87%.
The province with the least was North West at 13.65%.
The figures provided reflected the situation as it stood on May 31.
Cele said further details could not be divulged.
In a statement released by the DA, Whitfield decried the matter.
“Detectives, who are instrumental in solving violent crimes, should not have to worry about a shortage of vehicles to reach crime scenes for investigations,” Whitfield said.
“With such a large number of vehicles out of commission it is unsurprising that crime rates are so alarmingly high.”
He said the distressing statistics were an example of community members’ claims that they hardly saw police patrolling.
“South Africans have complained to the DA that response times from the SAPS are unacceptably slow and that in many cases [they] never arrive.”
Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said the situation was nothing new.
“It seems to be getting worse,” Abramjee said.
“No wonder the response to crime is bad, simply because there is a shortage of vehicles and manpower ... police need to get their act together and need to make sure they serve the public with commitment.”
On Wednesday, Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said the SAPS would respond, but comment as to why the vehicles were inoperable was not forthcoming by the time of going to print.
Visible policing vehicles in East Cape not so visible after all
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
