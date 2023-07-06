The day Ripper Rapists victim Alison prayed would never come
Two men who viciously raped and disembowelled her and slit her throat out on the streets again
It was a day Alison Botha had hoped and prayed would never come. But on Tuesday, it did.
Had it not been for the abolition of the death penalty, the two men who raped and disembowelled her in December 1994, would probably have been dead...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.