No major road plans, but pothole repairs a priority, says Nelson Mandela Bay transport boss
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s roads and transport political head Bradley Murray says there are no major construction plans for roads in the city for this financial year.
The municipality instead will focus on having a quick turnaround time for pothole repairs as it looks to stop further deterioration in infrastructure while it tries to rope in other stakeholders for major repairs on Markman and Mission roads, which have been completely worn down...
