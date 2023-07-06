NMU student accused of murdering girlfriend drops bail bid
A Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student accused of murdering his girlfriend in her room on the university’s George campus has abandoned his bid for bail.
There was a flurry of whispers in the public gallery of the George Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday when it was announced that Luyanda Mahlanza had opted not to proceed with the application...
