Netball World Cup trophy continues its tour to global showpiece
After criss-crossing the Eastern Cape over the last week, the Netball World Cup Trophy Tour has continued on its journey in the Western Cape to unify the nation and to raise the profile of the sport ahead of the international showpiece.
The trophy tour saw netball lovers in East London, Gqeberha, Mthatha, Komani, Maletswai, Burgersdorp, KwaBhaca, Mdantsane, Qonce, Dikeni, Dimbaza, Tsitsikamma and Graaff-Reinet presented with opportunity to catch a glimpse of the prestigious prize. ..
