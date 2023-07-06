Nelson Mandela Bay e-hailers soft targets for hijackers
Concerns for drivers’ safety as growing number of incidents reported
Locked in the boot of his own car for three hours on Youth Day, an e-hailer listened as his hijackers went on a crime spree and spent their loot on booze before abandoning him and the car.
This is just one example of e-hailers being targeted by thugs in recent weeks, and concerns are growing about their safety as more recently CCTV footage emerged of another e-hailer being hijacked and shoved in the boot of his car, allegedly by the same person who had requested his services...
