Moving manganese terminal a work in progress, says Silinga

Transnet National Ports Authority chief executive Pepi Silinga is hopeful that ground will be broken by Christmas on relocating the manganese terminal from the Port of Port Elizabeth to the Port of Ngqura.
Speaking at a business forum stakeholders meeting on Tuesday night, Silinga said the manganese channel contract was now in the adjudication phase.
“There is a manganese channel that’s in the process of adjudication which was handled by the Coega Development Corp as an implementing agent,” Silinga said.
“We’re talking about implementation and hopefully by the time Christmas comes, we would have broken ground in that significant investment.
“You cannot separate the upgrade of the Port of Port Elizabeth from the Port of Ngqura.”
The project itself is expected to take about three years and, once completed, would make way for the mooted waterfront project that has been long in the making.
Looking at the Eastern Cape’s three ports, including East London, Silinga said Transnet National Ports Authority would be spending more than R35bn in the next seven years.
“It is a significant commitment and we’re putting tremendous pressure on,” he said.
“At the moment, this particular channel exports between the PE Port and Ngqura just give or take 9-million tonnes of manganese and the idea is to take it to 22-million tonnes.
“Not everyone agrees with this but it’s a decision that’s been made. All containers will be moved to Ngqura.
“A part of this is to bring a global player who will be a partner to Transnet to volarise the value that is underutilised.
“Once we move the containers here, we want to consolidate the Port of Port Elizabeth around the automotive sector.
“Ford, through engagements with the provincial government, took a decision that they want to transport all their vehicles through the East Cape channel.”
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who was at the event, said political instability, particularly at a local government level, as seen in Nelson Mandela Bay, drove away investment.
He urged those in government to work towards creating more stability for residents and for investors.
“Instability creates chaos, investors are left wanting because decisions can’t be taken on time, and money for development is turned away.”
HeraldLIVE
Moving manganese terminal a work in progress, says Silinga
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Transnet National Ports Authority chief executive Pepi Silinga is hopeful that ground will be broken by Christmas on relocating the manganese terminal from the Port of Port Elizabeth to the Port of Ngqura.
Speaking at a business forum stakeholders meeting on Tuesday night, Silinga said the manganese channel contract was now in the adjudication phase.
“There is a manganese channel that’s in the process of adjudication which was handled by the Coega Development Corp as an implementing agent,” Silinga said.
“We’re talking about implementation and hopefully by the time Christmas comes, we would have broken ground in that significant investment.
“You cannot separate the upgrade of the Port of Port Elizabeth from the Port of Ngqura.”
The project itself is expected to take about three years and, once completed, would make way for the mooted waterfront project that has been long in the making.
Looking at the Eastern Cape’s three ports, including East London, Silinga said Transnet National Ports Authority would be spending more than R35bn in the next seven years.
“It is a significant commitment and we’re putting tremendous pressure on,” he said.
“At the moment, this particular channel exports between the PE Port and Ngqura just give or take 9-million tonnes of manganese and the idea is to take it to 22-million tonnes.
“Not everyone agrees with this but it’s a decision that’s been made. All containers will be moved to Ngqura.
“A part of this is to bring a global player who will be a partner to Transnet to volarise the value that is underutilised.
“Once we move the containers here, we want to consolidate the Port of Port Elizabeth around the automotive sector.
“Ford, through engagements with the provincial government, took a decision that they want to transport all their vehicles through the East Cape channel.”
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who was at the event, said political instability, particularly at a local government level, as seen in Nelson Mandela Bay, drove away investment.
He urged those in government to work towards creating more stability for residents and for investors.
“Instability creates chaos, investors are left wanting because decisions can’t be taken on time, and money for development is turned away.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News