Hanover Park horror as two women shot dead and three wounded

A mass shooting on Tuesday evening in Hanover Park in Cape Town left two women dead and a further three wounded.
According to police, a grey Volkswagen Polo stopped in front of a house in Lansport Road where the incident occurred.
A man then got out of the car and walked into the house before opening fire.
All the victims were women, aged between 32 and 75, with the deceased aged 60 and 75.
The wounded victims are receiving medical treatment.
Two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder are being investigated.
Western Cape police oversight and community safety MEC Reagen Allen condemned the incident.
“This is appalling and quite frankly barbaric,” Allen said.
“These heartless killers should immediately be arrested so that they can be convicted in a court of law.”
Allen urged anyone with information to come forward to all law enforcement agencies.
“We need to get these individuals off our streets. Just as with any other area across the Western Cape, we do not want to see incidents such as this occurring.
“We want our residents to live free of fear and in dignity.”
