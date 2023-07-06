Gqeberha’s wildlife warrior back in Ukraine
Lionel de Lange continues to save animals trapped in war zone but quest to rescue black leopard, jaguar in east is fraught with danger
Gqeberha’s own “Dr Dolittle” is back in the Ukraine and doing his utmost to help animals affected by Russia’s ongoing war.
Lionel de Lange, who hails from Westering, is in Kherson to assist in the wake of the devastation in the region brought on by the destruction of a dam on the Dnipro River...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.