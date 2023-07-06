×

News

Gqeberha’s wildlife warrior back in Ukraine

Lionel de Lange continues to save animals trapped in war zone but quest to rescue black leopard, jaguar in east is fraught with danger

By Brandon Nel - 06 July 2023

Gqeberha’s own “Dr Dolittle” is back in the Ukraine and doing his utmost to help animals affected by Russia’s ongoing war.

Lionel de Lange, who hails from Westering, is in Kherson to assist in the wake of the devastation in the region brought on by the destruction of a dam on the Dnipro River...

