SPCA under financial pressure as municipality fails to pay up

Operations could grind to a halt if relief does not come soon

05 July 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The SPCA in Kariega is buckling under financial pressure since the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality failed to foot a mounting R600,000 bill.

As a result, the welfare society has struggled to keep up with its payment obligations to creditors for the past six months...

