SPCA under financial pressure as municipality fails to pay up
Operations could grind to a halt if relief does not come soon
The SPCA in Kariega is buckling under financial pressure since the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality failed to foot a mounting R600,000 bill.
As a result, the welfare society has struggled to keep up with its payment obligations to creditors for the past six months...
