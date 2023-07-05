Poacher sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing two rhinos

A poacher from Mozambique has been convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing two rhinos in the Kruger National Park.
Enock Ngobeni, 31, appeared at the Skukuza regional court on Tuesday for the crime he committed in April. He was sentenced for poaching-related offences.
Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Ngobeni pleaded guilty to the crimes and was convicted of trespassing, contravention of the Immigration Act, two counts of killing rhinos, conspiracy to commit an offence and possession of a dangerous weapon.
She said on April 17 rangers of the Tshokwane section, near Skukuza Rest Camp, were patrolling and found two rhino carcasses. They followed footprints and found Ngobeni and his unknown accomplice in possession of a firearm and two fresh horns.
“Ngobeni was arrested. His accomplice escaped and is still on the run,” she said.
Nyuswa said Ngobeni pleaded guilty to the crime and in aggravation of sentence, regional court prosecutor Lot Mgiba led DNA evidence of horns that were found in their possession, and it matched two carcasses found in Tshokwane section.
“The NPA is pleased with the speedy finalisation of the matter. We welcome the conviction and sentence.”
