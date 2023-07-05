Nelson Mandela Bay’s collection rate hit 97.3% in May, after dropping to nearly 50% earlier this year.
This was revealed by acting chief financial officer Mbuzeli Nogqala on Tuesday, when he gave his input during presentations on mayor Gary van Niekerk’s tenure in office a third of the way to the 100-day milestone.
Van Niekerk was elected mayor on May 26, after the ousting of the DA-led coalition running the city.
The new mayor briefed the media on what the municipality had done during his first 33 days in office, while acknowledging the big increase in the collection rate.
All the other executive directors and political heads of department presented what had been done so far, with most well on their way to achieving their targets.
Others, such as the electricity department, surpassed their targets and set new ones.
Nogqala, who made a presentation on behalf of the budget and treasury department, revealed that the metro had improved its revenue collection rate due to specific interventions.
“We’ve made substantial progress about our collection rate, you will recall at the end of March we grappled with a collection rate of about 50%,” Nogqala said.
“However, due to certain dedicated interventions by the city, in April we were able to achieve a collection rate of 83.5%, and as of the end of May we achieved 97.3%, and that demonstrates the efforts the city has made.”
Earlier this year, the council decided to revert to the less punitive part C water tariff from part D to improve its poor revenue collection rate.
The proposal was first made by municipal chief financial officer Selwyn Thys in January. He argued it was needed to increase the collection rate.
Nogqala also announced that the city had updated its indigent register, which was sitting at 35,000 customers by the end of June.
“To accommodate some of our indigent customers who consume our water and electricity and battle to pay their accounts, the city has developed a different framework to include them.”
He said the adjustment the metro recently made allowed for an additional 25,000 indigent customers to be added to the register.
Van Niekerk said he was proud of the progress made in improving the collection rate and additions to the indigent list.
“We got so much criticism when we unveiled our 100-days-in-office plan with people saying our targets were very low, and we decided to increase and add more.”
He said the feedback on the new coalition government was important to allow the public to keep it accountable.
“It doesn’t matter even if there are departments lagging in the commitments, this report-back is to encourage such departments to work even harder so that by the next time we update the public they have something to show.”
He said he was grateful to all departments for their efforts in ensuring their targets were achieved.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
