Nelson Mandela Bay man sues Cele for R2.3m, saying arrest was unlawful
An alleged abuse of police powers turned a Nelson Mandela Bay man’s life upside down when he was denied bail and incarcerated for a crime he did not commit.
“Manhandled” at gunpoint, humiliated by his public arrest, and held in custody for about a month before the charges were ultimately dropped, an innocent man is now suing the police for R2.3m in damages...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.