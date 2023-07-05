Minister in Bay to ‘crack the whip’ on emergency flood aid

Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi was in Gqeberha on Tuesday locked in a meeting with 30 municipalities to discuss planned interventions by her department to alleviate flood disasters that hit the province over the past four months.
She was in the Bay to host an emergency housing engagement with six district municipalities and 24 local municipalities to consolidate response interventions in the Eastern Cape.
Kubayi said she and her team had enjoyed a robust engagement with the municipalities.
“I’m not happy with the slow pace in which emergency housing has been rolled out to flood victims and I was here today to crack the whip.
“We agreed that municipalities must work with the province and the Housing Development Agency and compel contractors to install the temporary units that they committed to within two months.
“Across the province, there are about 5,000 outstanding temporary units and in many cases, the contractors are starting to violate their contracts.”
She said she had also urged municipalities to implement an alternative voucher system where appropriate.
“I have approved this system where a disaster victim is issued a non-transferable voucher that he or she can take to a warehouse and buy building materials, and in that way speed up relief.”
She said the meeting had also looked ahead to consider how to improve the disaster response time.
“We identified for instance where exactly the first reports must be lodged and how the call centre process must be integrated.
“We acknowledge there have been problems with the process and we need to turn that around.
“This matter of allocated flood disaster relief funding not being used in the designated time is part of the same problem and it must be rectified.”
Flood damage started in Coffee Bay and sections of the Karoo in February and then in earnest in Mbhashe and Port St Johns in March before ripping through East London, Stutterheim and Cape St Francis in April.
Last month, it caused havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay though drought still grips the Bay and its dams are perilously low.
HeraldLIVE
Minister in Bay to ‘crack the whip’ on emergency flood aid
Senior Reporter
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi was in Gqeberha on Tuesday locked in a meeting with 30 municipalities to discuss planned interventions by her department to alleviate flood disasters that hit the province over the past four months.
She was in the Bay to host an emergency housing engagement with six district municipalities and 24 local municipalities to consolidate response interventions in the Eastern Cape.
Kubayi said she and her team had enjoyed a robust engagement with the municipalities.
“I’m not happy with the slow pace in which emergency housing has been rolled out to flood victims and I was here today to crack the whip.
“We agreed that municipalities must work with the province and the Housing Development Agency and compel contractors to install the temporary units that they committed to within two months.
“Across the province, there are about 5,000 outstanding temporary units and in many cases, the contractors are starting to violate their contracts.”
She said she had also urged municipalities to implement an alternative voucher system where appropriate.
“I have approved this system where a disaster victim is issued a non-transferable voucher that he or she can take to a warehouse and buy building materials, and in that way speed up relief.”
She said the meeting had also looked ahead to consider how to improve the disaster response time.
“We identified for instance where exactly the first reports must be lodged and how the call centre process must be integrated.
“We acknowledge there have been problems with the process and we need to turn that around.
“This matter of allocated flood disaster relief funding not being used in the designated time is part of the same problem and it must be rectified.”
Flood damage started in Coffee Bay and sections of the Karoo in February and then in earnest in Mbhashe and Port St Johns in March before ripping through East London, Stutterheim and Cape St Francis in April.
Last month, it caused havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay though drought still grips the Bay and its dams are perilously low.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News