“If you lose control of your public spaces, ultimately a city goes into a sense of decay.”
That is the opinion of Graham Taylor, chair of the Historical Society of Port Elizabeth, speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann in the wake of the vandalism of the landmark cenotaph in Rink Street.
The cenotaph, a memorial to the soldiers who lost their lives in World War 1, was targeted by heritage thugs who ripped a metal panel from the structure.
A plan has now been mooted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to erect fences, put up cameras and increase patrols to curb wanton theft and vandalism of such sites, as well as essential infrastructure across the metro.
LISTEN | Vandalising of monuments adds to growing decay
Image: IVOR MARKMAN
“If you lose control of your public spaces, ultimately a city goes into a sense of decay.”
That is the opinion of Graham Taylor, chair of the Historical Society of Port Elizabeth, speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann in the wake of the vandalism of the landmark cenotaph in Rink Street.
The cenotaph, a memorial to the soldiers who lost their lives in World War 1, was targeted by heritage thugs who ripped a metal panel from the structure.
A plan has now been mooted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to erect fences, put up cameras and increase patrols to curb wanton theft and vandalism of such sites, as well as essential infrastructure across the metro.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
Politics