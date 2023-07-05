×

News

LISTEN | Vandalising of monuments adds to growing decay

05 July 2023
The theft of a priceless metal plaque from the Cenotaph, outside the The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum in Central two weeks ago added to a growing list of sites to be damaged by vandals and thieves
Image: IVOR MARKMAN

“If you lose control of your public spaces, ultimately a city goes into a sense of decay.”

That is the opinion of Graham Taylor, chair of the Historical Society of Port Elizabeth, speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann in the wake of the vandalism of the landmark cenotaph in Rink Street.

The cenotaph, a memorial to the soldiers who lost their lives in World War 1, was targeted by heritage thugs who ripped a metal panel from the structure.

A plan has now been mooted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to erect fences, put up cameras and increase patrols to curb wanton theft and vandalism of such sites, as well as essential infrastructure across the metro.

