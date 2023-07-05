‘I want to know why he took my son’s life’
Bloemendal mother’s anguish as teenager killed by stray bullet just two weeks after another died the same way in the vicinity
A Gqeberha mother got out of bed on Monday morning to make her son breakfast, forgetting in that moment that he had been killed the night before in a hail of bullets seemingly meant for someone else.
The untimely death of Cameron Jantjies, 17, in Bloemendal, in the Bay’s northern areas, on Sunday night came just days after another child was killed in the area after he was also struck by a stray bullet...
