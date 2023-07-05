Husband shot, children threatened during Rowallan Park robbery
Woman tells of night of terror after home invaders throw brick through window to gain entry
As a Rowallan Park mother ran to her bedroom after seeing her husband trying to fight off a home invader, she heard a gunshot — and said a silent prayer that the father of her children was still alive.
Sitting in her closet, she then phoned the police but they could not hear her as she whispered her address into the receiver...
