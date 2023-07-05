Draughts maestro Kondlo proves he’s still king of the board
From the township to Texas, Lubabalo Kondlo has proved he has all the right moves when it comes to checkers, having recently claimed the title of world open draughts champion for the third time in a row.
The 51-year-old from Marikana, in Gqeberha, recently returned home from the US with his newly acquired silverware and $9,000 (about R167,900) in cash...
