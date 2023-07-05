×

Draughts maestro Kondlo proves he’s still king of the board

05 July 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

From the township to Texas, Lubabalo Kondlo has proved he has all the right moves when it comes to checkers, having recently claimed the title of world open draughts champion for the third time in a row.

The 51-year-old from Marikana, in Gqeberha, recently returned home from the US with his newly acquired silverware and $9,000 (about R167,900) in cash...

