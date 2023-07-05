An Aberdeen farmer has been arrested for a slew of charges including rape, human trafficking and child labour.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the 41-year-old was arrested on Monday.
The man, who is expected to appear in the Aberdeen magistrate's court today, is linked to at least five cases of human trafficking and rape that allegedly occurred over the last three years in the Eastern Cape and other provinces.
Nkohli said the arrest was executed by a task team from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Graaff-Reinet.
“A team of detectives from Graaff-Reinet made a breakthrough in their investigations after a 41-year-old farmer from Aberdeen was arrested for his alleged involvement in several serious criminal cases such as human trafficking [five counts], rape [five counts] assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intimidation, and child labour,” he said.
Aberdeen farmer arrested for rape, human trafficking
Image: Elvis Ntombela
HeraldLIVE
