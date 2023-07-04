Seasoned filmmaker, writer and Yizo Yizo co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi has died.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE the Mahlatsi family confirmed his passing.
“It is with the saddest regret we announce the untimely passing of filmmaker and producer Teboho Moseling Mahlatsi on the third of July 2023. In lieu of personal condolences, the family kindly requests prayers and that they be given privacy to mourn and come to terms with the tragic loss,” read the statement.
Mahlatsi was a celebrated screenwriter and has written, produced and directed many productions.
The seasoned creative, who was the director of The Bomb Shelter Film Company, was also part of creatives who created controversial youth drama Yizo Yizo (1999), which airs on streaming service Netflix, Portrait of a Young Man Drowning (1999) and For Love and Broken Bones (2016).
His other TV credits includes his directorial role on Shuga: Love, Sex and Money.
‘Yizo Yizo’ co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies
Journalist
Image: Twitter
Seasoned filmmaker, writer and Yizo Yizo co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi has died.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE the Mahlatsi family confirmed his passing.
“It is with the saddest regret we announce the untimely passing of filmmaker and producer Teboho Moseling Mahlatsi on the third of July 2023. In lieu of personal condolences, the family kindly requests prayers and that they be given privacy to mourn and come to terms with the tragic loss,” read the statement.
Mahlatsi was a celebrated screenwriter and has written, produced and directed many productions.
The seasoned creative, who was the director of The Bomb Shelter Film Company, was also part of creatives who created controversial youth drama Yizo Yizo (1999), which airs on streaming service Netflix, Portrait of a Young Man Drowning (1999) and For Love and Broken Bones (2016).
His other TV credits includes his directorial role on Shuga: Love, Sex and Money.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News