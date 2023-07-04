×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Yizo Yizo’ co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies

04 July 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Teboho Mahlatsi's family confirmed his death in a statement.
Teboho Mahlatsi's family confirmed his death in a statement.
Image: Twitter

Seasoned filmmaker, writer and Yizo Yizo co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi has died.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE the Mahlatsi family confirmed his passing.

“It is with the saddest regret we announce the untimely passing of filmmaker and producer Teboho Moseling Mahlatsi on the third of July 2023. In lieu of personal condolences, the family kindly requests prayers and that they be given privacy to mourn and come to terms with the tragic loss,” read the statement. 

Mahlatsi was a celebrated screenwriter and has written, produced and directed many productions. 

The seasoned creative, who was the director of The Bomb Shelter Film Company, was also part of creatives who created controversial youth drama Yizo Yizo (1999), which airs on streaming service Netflix, Portrait of a Young Man Drowning (1999) and For Love and Broken Bones (2016). 

His other TV credits includes his directorial role on Shuga: Love, Sex and Money.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...

Latest