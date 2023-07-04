Police have traced the victims of an alleged assault by VIP protection police on the N1 highway near Woodmead, north of Johannesburg.
This was announced by national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe in a brief statement on Tuesday morning.
“The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. Management of the SAPS views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident,” she said.
On Monday afternoon, a video clip showing more than six members of the VIP protection unit assaulting a group of seemingly helpless men travelling in a VW polo on the highway. One of the assaulted men was left lying on the side of the road.
Police track down alleged assault victims of VIP protection members
Reporter
Image: Elvis Ntombela
Police have traced the victims of an alleged assault by VIP protection police on the N1 highway near Woodmead, north of Johannesburg.
This was announced by national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe in a brief statement on Tuesday morning.
“The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. Management of the SAPS views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident,” she said.
On Monday afternoon, a video clip showing more than six members of the VIP protection unit assaulting a group of seemingly helpless men travelling in a VW polo on the highway. One of the assaulted men was left lying on the side of the road.
TimesLIVE has established the Volkswagen which the victims were travelling in belongs to a 31-year-old from Ladysmith.
Police confirmed the men pictured assaulting the citizens were police officers and condemned their brutal behaviour.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola also took exception to their behaviour.
The motive of the apparent attack remains unclear.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News