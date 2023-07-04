×

News

LISTEN | Debts you’re not liable to pay and how to escape them

You could be drowning in debts unnecessarily as the law protects you from paying some old debts

04 July 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Consumer expert Wendy Knowler breaks down debts you're protected by law not to settle, gives tips on what to do or not to do or say to debt collectors or creditors and the impact on your credit score.
Image: Sunday Times

Consumer expert Wendy Knowler chats about how to handle debt collectors, as you may be paying debts you shouldn’t.

Listen the breakdown and tips:

She explained the law — the Prescription Act — that protects consumers from paying unnecessarily, but says not all old debts can be avoided. Knowler explained some of the implications. She advocates consumers settle their debts they are liable to pay but explains the ones they are not liable to pay.

She says the point of the act is to stop old debts being sold for little to debt collecting companies that add their own costs and interest and to get companies to act quickly on collecting the debts.

TimesLIVE

