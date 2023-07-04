She explained the law — the Prescription Act — that protects consumers from paying unnecessarily, but says not all old debts can be avoided. Knowler explained some of the implications. She advocates consumers settle their debts they are liable to pay but explains the ones they are not liable to pay.
She says the point of the act is to stop old debts being sold for little to debt collecting companies that add their own costs and interest and to get companies to act quickly on collecting the debts.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Debts you’re not liable to pay and how to escape them
You could be drowning in debts unnecessarily as the law protects you from paying some old debts
Consumer expert Wendy Knowler chats about how to handle debt collectors, as you may be paying debts you shouldn’t.
Listen the breakdown and tips:
