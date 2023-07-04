Judge tipped for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is ex Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates player

The National Prosecuting Authority is on Tuesday expected to name Ratha Mokgoatlheng as the new trial judge to determine the fate of five men accused in the murder of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
This comes after last week's suspension of judge Tshifhiwa Maumela pending an inquiry into the length of time he has taken to hand down several rulings. His ill-health had previously caused the trial to be postponed.
Among his previous notable cases, Mokgoatlheng sentenced Muzikayise Malephane to 20 years' imprisonment for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule. The eight-months pregnant Soweto woman was found murdered and hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, in June 2020.
He also sentenced former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to imprisonment for the kidnapping of his customary wife and Bank of Athens official Vincenzo Pietropaolo to an extended jail term for killing his father and wife.
One of his first major cases was the notorious Jeppestown massacre trial, which saw four policemen and eight suspected robbers killed in a shoot-out during a five-hour gun battle with robbers at a house in Jeppestown, in eastern Johannesburg, on June 25 2006. Police were ambushed after following the gang, who had robbed a Honeydew supermarket. Eleven accused were jailed for life.
In February 2022, Mokgoatlheng sentenced the Thulsie twins, Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee, who had entered into a plea agreement deal with the state after spending six years behind bars awaiting trial, on terrorism related charges. They were paroled in August that year after the time served was taken into account.
In October 2020, in the Johannesburg high court, he granted bail to gravely ill Bosasa whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi under strict conditions, including that he forfeit the value of his property in Italy should he abscond.
In his days as a footballer, Mokgoatlheng was nicknamed “Jimmy Greaves” and was renowned for playing while wearing spectacles.
A former Orlando Pirates player, he joined Kaizer Chiefs as one of its first signings.
Louis Tshakoane, a former Kaizer Chiefs spin doctor, told Sowetan previously how Mokgoatlheng, as a young man in the 1960s, had been inspired by former lawyers Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.
“Ratha took time off from soccer and told us at Chiefs that he was going to the University of Fort Hare to study law.” When Mokgoatlheng returned, he said it was only natural that he join Chiefs' legal team and become a club director.
Mokgoatlheng was appointed as a judge on May 30 2007.
