News

Sentencing of killers postponed after one takes ill

03 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Sentencing of three convicted murderers was postponed in the Gqeberha high court on Monday after one of the men complained that he was ill.

Phumlani Zamani, Luvuyo Plaatjie and Akhona Xhomani were in February found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances. ..

