Rushay Prins to represent Gqeberha in national mixed-style dance contest

03 July 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

After a gruelling battle, Pe Boys member Rushay Prins will represent Gqeberha at the national Red Bull Dance Your Style competition.

He beat Dugulth Ferreira AKA Junior King in a vote by the crowd during the regional qualifiers at the Boardwalk on Saturday...

