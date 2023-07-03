Overjoyed mom reunited with kidnapped baby son
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 03 July 2023
After seven months of crying herself to sleep each night, a Nelson Mandela Bay mother cried tears of joy instead on Friday when she was reunited with her kidnapped baby son thanks to the efforts of alert social worker Portia Marinana.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the seven-month-old baby had been returned to his mother on Friday based on the prevailing evidence while official DNA tests were sent to Cape Town forensic labs for confirmation...
Overjoyed mom reunited with kidnapped baby son
After seven months of crying herself to sleep each night, a Nelson Mandela Bay mother cried tears of joy instead on Friday when she was reunited with her kidnapped baby son thanks to the efforts of alert social worker Portia Marinana.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the seven-month-old baby had been returned to his mother on Friday based on the prevailing evidence while official DNA tests were sent to Cape Town forensic labs for confirmation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics