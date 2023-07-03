A 49-year-old man, last seen on November 9, is still missing.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, on October 10, Dean Francois Benade was discharged from Provincial Hospital and never returned to his home in Pari Park.
However, friends did see him again on November 9 in the vicinity of the hospital.
He was reported missing in January by his partner.
Janse van Rensburg said Benade has several tattoos on his body.
The police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Benade to urgently contact detective Warrant Officer Faith Swarts on 084-622-0935, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is strictly confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
Man, 49, missing since November
Image: SUPPLIED
A 49-year-old man, last seen on November 9, is still missing.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, on October 10, Dean Francois Benade was discharged from Provincial Hospital and never returned to his home in Pari Park.
However, friends did see him again on November 9 in the vicinity of the hospital.
He was reported missing in January by his partner.
Janse van Rensburg said Benade has several tattoos on his body.
The police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Benade to urgently contact detective Warrant Officer Faith Swarts on 084-622-0935, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is strictly confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics