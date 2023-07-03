×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

KZN ambulance carrying pregnant mom crashes into bakkie filled with children

03 July 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
The scene of an accident between an ambulance and a bakkie in Verulam on Sunday.
The scene of an accident between an ambulance and a bakkie in Verulam on Sunday.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

An ambulance transporting a pregnant patient crashed into a bakkie in Verulam, north of Durban on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred when the vehicle carrying children came to sudden stop.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the incident occurred after 2pm on Sunday.

Rusa officers were summoned to the scene and found that the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) ambulance had rear-ended the bakkie.

"It was established that a 27-year-old female, seven months pregnant, was being transferred from the Osindiswe Hospital to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital when the ambulance collided with a Mitsubishi Triton," said Balram.

"According to the driver of the bakkie, he accidentally forced the vehicle into park which caused it to suddenly come to a stop. 

"Five children aged between four and seven [years old] were seated at the rear of the bakkie at the time of the collision."

Balram said there were no serious injuries, including the pregnant woman, who suffered a "minor" injury.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read