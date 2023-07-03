Khoi and San chief Wayne Petersen sworn in as Kouga ANC councillor
By Nomazima Nkosi - 03 July 2023
Three months ago, Khoi and San chief Wayne Petersen was in trouble for allegedly invading land in the Kouga municipality, but last week the man who had planned to build a cultural village on the property was sworn in as a councillor.
Shortly after being sworn in on Friday, he contested for the position of mayor as the ANC’s candidate, but failed to garner enough votes...
