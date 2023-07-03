×

News

Horror accident near Graaff-Reinet claims 15 lives

By Riaan Marais - 03 July 2023
A case of culpable homicide is being investigated after 15 people were killed in an accident involving a truck and a taxi on Sunday
Image: FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN/123RF

An accident involving a truck and taxi claimed 15 lives on Sunday.

Among the deceased, whose names have not yet been released, were two infants.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident occurred at about 9pm on the N2 when the truck was travelling from Graaff-Reinet towards Middelburg and the taxi from the opposite direction.

“It is alleged the driver of the truck lost control and the trailer collapsed onto an oncoming minibus.

“All 15 occupants of the minibus, including two infants, died,” Naidu said.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her sympathy with the families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

“SAPS management in the Eastern Cape is deeply sorry for the loss of so many lives.

“The loss of loved ones in such a tragic manner is truly devastating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families as they navigate through this unimaginable grief,” Mene said.

