×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eco-kids take Motherwell by storm

Pupils, teachers march to protest against litter, illegal dumping and celebrate fun week of learning about nature, health, recycling

By Guy Rogers - 03 July 2023

A large group of “green warriors” marched in Motherwell on Friday to protest against fellow citizens who were trashing their environment.

Dancing and singing and thumping a cowhide drum, the peaceful group of about 70 pupils, teachers and co-ordinators of the Zwartkops Conservancy Buhlebendalo Enviro Club marched from Mandela Peace Park up Tyinira Street to the Motherwell Community & Enviro Hub...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read