Eco-kids take Motherwell by storm
Pupils, teachers march to protest against litter, illegal dumping and celebrate fun week of learning about nature, health, recycling
By Guy Rogers - 03 July 2023
A large group of “green warriors” marched in Motherwell on Friday to protest against fellow citizens who were trashing their environment.
Dancing and singing and thumping a cowhide drum, the peaceful group of about 70 pupils, teachers and co-ordinators of the Zwartkops Conservancy Buhlebendalo Enviro Club marched from Mandela Peace Park up Tyinira Street to the Motherwell Community & Enviro Hub...
Eco-kids take Motherwell by storm
Pupils, teachers march to protest against litter, illegal dumping and celebrate fun week of learning about nature, health, recycling
A large group of “green warriors” marched in Motherwell on Friday to protest against fellow citizens who were trashing their environment.
Dancing and singing and thumping a cowhide drum, the peaceful group of about 70 pupils, teachers and co-ordinators of the Zwartkops Conservancy Buhlebendalo Enviro Club marched from Mandela Peace Park up Tyinira Street to the Motherwell Community & Enviro Hub...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics